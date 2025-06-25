JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

