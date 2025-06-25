JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

