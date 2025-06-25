JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) to Neutral

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

HHH stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,621,000 after buying an additional 752,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,287,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after buying an additional 209,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

