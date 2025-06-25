JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,462,000 after purchasing an additional 286,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after acquiring an additional 307,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after acquiring an additional 417,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

