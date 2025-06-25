JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $51.92 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,111,000 after purchasing an additional 732,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,478,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,723 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,602,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 258,310 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 866,320 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

