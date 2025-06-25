JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $282.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

