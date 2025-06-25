JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $282.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.21 and its 200-day moving average is $251.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

