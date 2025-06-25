JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $24.64 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.01%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at $554,976. This trade represents a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 92,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

