JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Simon Holden Sells 8,442 Shares

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Holden sold 8,442 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total value of £8,188.74 ($11,147.21).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 75.43 ($1.03) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 65.43 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.28. The company has a market cap of £154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.29.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

