JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Insider Simon Holden Sells 8,442 Shares

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Holden sold 8,442 shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.32), for a total value of £8,188.74 ($11,147.21).
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of JARA stock opened at GBX 75.43 ($1.03) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 65.43 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.28. The company has a market cap of £154.49 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.29.
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.
The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.