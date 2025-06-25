Kate Ringrose Acquires 1,606 Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 1,606 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £8,945.42 ($12,177.27).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose acquired 3,534 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.42 ($27,084.70).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 1,573 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £8,934.64 ($12,162.59).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Kate Ringrose purchased 3,491 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £19,898.70 ($27,087.80).

On Tuesday, March 25th, Kate Ringrose acquired 6,880 shares of RS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,766.40 ($54,133.41).

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 570.50 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 601.91. RS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 476.80 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.57). The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26.

About RS Group

RS Group ( LON:RS1 Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 39.10 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

