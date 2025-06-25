KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $51.31. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KB Home shares last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 949,280 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KB Home from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

