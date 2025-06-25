Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1%

K stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $8,985,598.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,128,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,412,732.42. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,416,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.