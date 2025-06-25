Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 104.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 367,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Invitation Home has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 150.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

