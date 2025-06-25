Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

