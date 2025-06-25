Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,284,000 after acquiring an additional 403,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $279,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

