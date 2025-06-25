Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DG opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

