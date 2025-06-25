Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.34 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $471,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after purchasing an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after purchasing an additional 222,713 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,620.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 185,958 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $286.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.34 and a 200-day moving average of $286.35.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

