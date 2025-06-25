Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $881,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after buying an additional 92,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 847,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 92,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

