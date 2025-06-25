Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.83.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

