Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 3,586 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE CNP opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

