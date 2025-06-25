Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,604,922,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,734,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $610,962,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $306,042,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,788,000 after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $494.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.72. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $380.63 and a 12 month high of $522.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

