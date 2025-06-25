Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,258 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

