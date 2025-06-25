Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,743,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,990.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,491.03 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,883.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,834.56.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

