Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,346 Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $464.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.48 and its 200 day moving average is $399.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

