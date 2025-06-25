Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,962 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CPAY opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.08 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.