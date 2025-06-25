Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,653,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 326,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

