Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:RBA opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $109.25. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RBA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,865 shares in the company, valued at $622,687.05. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,311.04. The trade was a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

