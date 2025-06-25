Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $323,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

