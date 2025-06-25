Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 12,983 The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,714,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.