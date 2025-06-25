Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,067 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.