Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $600,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after buying an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,591,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

