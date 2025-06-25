Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

