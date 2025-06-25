Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

