Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.