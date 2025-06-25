Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

