Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $522,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 197,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.9% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

