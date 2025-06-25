Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $562,000 Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

