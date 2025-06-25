Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 378,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after buying an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

