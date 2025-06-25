Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 54,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:WY opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.