Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $522,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

