Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $533,000 in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Insulet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $310.90 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

