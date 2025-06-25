Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $533,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.69.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $169.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

