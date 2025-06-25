Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $569,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,703,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2%

ESS stock opened at $286.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

