Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $620,000 in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 104.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 367,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of INVH opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

