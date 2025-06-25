Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $19,367,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,732.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

