Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

