Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:MOH opened at $293.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.21.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

