Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

