Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 81 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,283.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,964.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,510.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

