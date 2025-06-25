Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

